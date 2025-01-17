Software Engineer compensation in Greater Toronto Area at Avanade ranges from CA$112K per year for Consultant to CA$142K per year for Senior Consultant. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$130K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Avanade's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Analyst
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Senior Analyst
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Consultant
CA$112K
CA$110K
CA$0
CA$2.1K
Senior Consultant
CA$142K
CA$139K
CA$0
CA$3.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
