Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Avanade ranges from CA$93.3K per year for Senior Analyst to CA$138K per year for Senior Consultant. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$129K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Avanade's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Analyst
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Senior Analyst
CA$93.3K
CA$90.7K
CA$0
CA$2.7K
Consultant
CA$115K
CA$113K
CA$0
CA$1.9K
Senior Consultant
CA$138K
CA$134K
CA$0
CA$3.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
