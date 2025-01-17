← Company Directory
Avalara
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • United States

Avalara Software Engineer Salaries in United States

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Avalara totals $186K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $174K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Avalara's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$186K
$173K
$3.3K
$10K
View 2 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Avalara, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (40.00% annually)



Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Avalara in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹23,340,736. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avalara for the Software Engineer role in United States is ₹15,144,062.

Other Resources