AutoZone
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Mexico

AutoZone Software Engineer Salaries in Mexico

The median Software Engineer compensation in Mexico package at AutoZone totals MX$523K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AutoZone's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
AutoZone
Associate Software Engineer
Chihuahua, CH, Mexico
Total per year
MX$523K
Level
L1
Base
MX$421K
Stock (/yr)
MX$0
Bonus
MX$102K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at AutoZone?

Internship Salaries

Systems Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at AutoZone in Mexico sits at a yearly total compensation of MX$1,292,859. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AutoZone for the Software Engineer role in Mexico is MX$511,749.

