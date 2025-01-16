← Company Directory
AutoX
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

AutoX Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in China at AutoX ranges from CN¥293K to CN¥425K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AutoX's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

CN¥332K - CN¥386K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CN¥293KCN¥332KCN¥386KCN¥425K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Project Manager submissions at AutoX to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CN¥217K+ (sometimes CN¥2.17M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At AutoX, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Project Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at AutoX in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥424,853. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AutoX for the Project Manager role in China is CN¥292,756.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for AutoX

Related Companies

  • Carta
  • Argo AI
  • Tableau Software
  • Databricks
  • Plaid
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources