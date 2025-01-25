← Company Directory
AutomationEdge
AutomationEdge Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in United Arab Emirates at AutomationEdge ranges from AED 210K to AED 288K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for AutomationEdge's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 228K - AED 270K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 210KAED 228KAED 270KAED 288K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at AutomationEdge?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at AutomationEdge in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 287,547. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AutomationEdge for the Sales role in United Arab Emirates is AED 210,034.

