← Company Directory
Autoliv
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Analyst

  • All Data Analyst Salaries

Autoliv Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in Romania at Autoliv ranges from RON 64.4K to RON 87.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Autoliv's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

RON 69K - RON 83.4K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
RON 64.4KRON 69KRON 83.4KRON 87.9K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Data Analyst submissions at Autoliv to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve RON 140K+ (sometimes RON 1.4M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Autoliv?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Autoliv in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 87,904. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Autoliv for the Data Analyst role in Romania is RON 64,412.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Autoliv

Related Companies

  • Airbnb
  • Facebook
  • Stripe
  • Pinterest
  • Flipkart
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources