AutoFi is a financial technology company transforming the way cars are bought and sold. The company's FinTech platform enables auto dealers to thrive in the new digital-first economy. Dealers complete sales in a fast, easy, transparent process through AutoFi no matter where or how the sale begins β€” online or in the dealership. The AutoFi network of lenders includes trusted names such as Chase Auto, Bank of America, and Santander Consumer USA.