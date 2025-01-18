← Company Directory
Autodesk
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • United States

Autodesk Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in United States

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Autodesk ranges from $154K per year for Grade 9 to $306K per year for Grade 14. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $191K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Autodesk's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
Grade 8(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 2
Grade 9
$154K
$124K
$20.6K
$9K
Software Engineer 3
Grade 10
$157K
$133K
$17.4K
$7K
Senior Software Engineer 1
Grade 11
$196K
$146K
$40.4K
$10.1K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Autodesk, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Autodesk in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $312,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Autodesk for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in United States is $206,720.

Other Resources