Backend Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Autodesk ranges from $152K per year for Grade 8 to $236K per year for Grade 13. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $207K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Autodesk's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$152K
$132K
$15.8K
$3.8K
Software Engineer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer 1
$163K
$139K
$12.5K
$11.8K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Autodesk, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Autodesk, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (8.32% quarterly)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (8.32% quarterly)