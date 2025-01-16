← Company Directory
Autodesk
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Marketing Operations

  • All Marketing Operations Salaries

Autodesk Marketing Operations Salaries

The median Marketing Operations compensation in Canada package at Autodesk totals CA$111K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Autodesk's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Autodesk
Marketing Operations Specialist
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$111K
Level
P3
Base
CA$85.6K
Stock (/yr)
CA$16.8K
Bonus
CA$8.4K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Autodesk?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.1K+ (sometimes CA$421K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Autodesk, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (33.30% annually)

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Autodesk, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-year (8.32% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Marketing Operations offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing Operations at Autodesk in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$154,330. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Autodesk for the Marketing Operations role in Canada is CA$106,628.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Autodesk

Related Companies

  • Akamai
  • Cornerstone OnDemand
  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • ServiceNow
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources