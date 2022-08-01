← Company Directory
Auto-Owners Insurance
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Auto-Owners Insurance Salaries

Auto-Owners Insurance's salary ranges from $55,720 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $107,100 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Auto-Owners Insurance. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $73K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$55.7K
Business Development
$56.3K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Data Scientist
$89.6K
Marketing
$107K
Product Designer
$79.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$90.8K
Solution Architect
$101K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Auto-Owners Insurance is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $107,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Auto-Owners Insurance is $84,555.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Auto-Owners Insurance

Related Companies

  • LinkedIn
  • Dropbox
  • Facebook
  • Uber
  • Square
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources