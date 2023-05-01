Auto Driveaway Franchise Systems is a vehicle relocation service based in Lombard, IL, serving large corporate fleets and vehicle leasing and management companies with fast, safe, and reliable door-to-door service nationwide. They offer a range of services including fleet shipping, single vehicle "door-to-door driveaway" shipping, "truck away" shipping, expedited shipping, enclosed carrier shipping, international shipping, short-term and long-term vehicle storage, licensing, titling and registration of vehicles, and vehicle maintenance and reconditioning services.