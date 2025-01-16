← Company Directory
Auto & General
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

Auto & General Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Australia at Auto & General ranges from A$110K to A$151K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Auto & General's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

A$119K - A$142K
Australia
Common Range
Possible Range
A$110KA$119KA$142KA$151K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Auto & General?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Auto & General in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$150,856. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Auto & General for the Project Manager role in Australia is A$110,191.

Other Resources