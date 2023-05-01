Autism Home Support Services provides in-home, one-on-one therapy and counseling to children with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) and their families in the Chicago, Southeast Michigan, and Denver areas. Their customized, fully-integrated solution combines high-quality care with proprietary software, telemedicine support, and comprehensive insurance and billing infrastructure. Their core service is home-based therapy using the ABA approach, and they have recently opened two Centers in Illinois. Photos of children on their website and social media are not actual clients.