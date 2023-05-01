← Company Directory
AuthenticID
    AuthenticID uses AI-driven technology to quickly and accurately verify real-world identities, reducing fraud losses and streamlining customer onboarding. Their system uses cutting-edge machine learning algorithms and computer vision to identify fake IDs and suspicious activity. With a 99%+ accuracy rate, AuthenticID has been adopted by Fortune 100 companies, top US banks, credit reporting agencies, telecom companies, and international banks, resulting in an average ROI of 1,000-to-1 and millions of dollars in fraud loss savings per company.

    http://authenticid.com
    2001
    126
    $10M-$50M
