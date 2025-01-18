← Company Directory
Australian Government
Australian Government Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Australia package at Australian Government totals A$92.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Australian Government's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Australian Government
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Canberra, CT, Australia
Total per year
A$92.2K
Level
L3
Base
A$92.2K
Stock (/yr)
A$0
Bonus
A$0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Australian Government?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Australian Government in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$129,489. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Australian Government for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Australia is A$92,239.

