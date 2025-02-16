← Company Directory
Australian Government
Australian Government Business Analyst Salaries

The median Business Analyst compensation in Australia package at Australian Government totals A$79.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Australian Government's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Australian Government
Graduate Business Analyst
Melbourne, VI, Australia
Total per year
A$79.4K
Level
1
Base
A$79.4K
Stock (/yr)
A$0
Bonus
A$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Australian Government?

A$246K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Australian Government in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$104,638. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Australian Government for the Business Analyst role in Australia is A$79,369.

Other Resources