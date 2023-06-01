← Company Directory
AustinPx
    AustinPx is a pharmaceutical and manufacturing company that helps drug developers overcome obstacles in bringing their products to market. They offer a client-centric approach to outsourcing and have a team of experts to help identify opportunities to speed up the process. They have developed KinetiSol Technology, a next-generation amorphous solid dispersion technology for poorly soluble APIs, which they hope will disrupt the industry with its smaller footprint, broader design space, and greener processing solution.

    austinpx.com
    Website
    2007
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

