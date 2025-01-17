← Company Directory
Aurora
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Pittsburgh Area

Aurora Software Engineer Salaries in Pittsburgh Area

Software Engineer compensation in Pittsburgh Area at Aurora ranges from $261K per year for P5 to $540K per year for P8. The median yearly compensation in Pittsburgh Area package totals $310K.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P4
Software Engineer I(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P5
Software Engineer II
$261K
$175K
$62.1K
$23.6K
P6
Senior Software Engineer
$289K
$199K
$67.9K
$21.9K
P7
Staff Software Engineer
$392K
$219K
$143K
$30.2K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Aurora, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Aurora, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Aurora in Pittsburgh Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $540,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aurora for the Software Engineer role in Pittsburgh Area is $295,000.

Other Resources