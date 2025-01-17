All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Aurora ranges from $226K per year for P5 to $311K per year for P7. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $288K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Aurora's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P5
$226K
$162K
$42.5K
$21.3K
P6
$268K
$183K
$56.7K
$28.7K
P7
$311K
$219K
$48.8K
$42.8K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Aurora, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)