Aurora Cannabis produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. They offer medical and consumer cannabis products, wholesale medical cannabis in the EU, Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel, and hemp-derived CBD products in the US. They cultivate and sell dried cannabis, oils, capsules, edibles, and extracts, and provide patient counseling and outreach services. Their brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, Whistler, Being, and Greybeard for adult-use, and MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora, and WMMC for medical cannabis. They are headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.