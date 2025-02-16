← Company Directory
Aurizn
Aurizn Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Australia package at Aurizn totals A$75.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Aurizn's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Aurizn
Software Engineer
Adelaide, SA, Australia
Total per year
A$75.1K
Level
Software Engineer
Base
A$75.1K
Stock (/yr)
A$0
Bonus
A$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Aurizn?

A$246K

Internship Salaries

Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Aurizn in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$82,527. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aurizn for the Software Engineer role in Australia is A$75,063.

Other Resources