Auditoria.AI
Auditoria.AI Salaries

Auditoria.AI's salary ranges from $29,773 in total compensation per year for a Sales Engineer in India at the low-end to $199,000 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Auditoria.AI. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Product Manager
$199K
Sales Engineer
$29.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Auditoria.AI is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $199,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Auditoria.AI is $114,386.

