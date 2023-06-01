Auditoria is an AI-driven SaaS automation provider for corporate finance that automates finance processes in vendor management, accounts payable and receivable, and accruals to accelerate cash performance. Auditoria removes friction and repetition from mundane tasks by automating complex functions, and providing real-time visibility into cash performance. Auditoria's SmartFlow Skills and SmartBots allow organizations to regain thousands of hours the finance team would otherwise spend on administrative, transaction-based non-value-added tasks.