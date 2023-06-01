← Company Directory
Auditoria.AI
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Auditoria.AI that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Auditoria is an AI-driven SaaS automation provider for corporate finance that automates finance processes in vendor management, accounts payable and receivable, and accruals to accelerate cash performance. Auditoria removes friction and repetition from mundane tasks by automating complex functions, and providing real-time visibility into cash performance. Auditoria's SmartFlow Skills and SmartBots allow organizations to regain thousands of hours the finance team would otherwise spend on administrative, transaction-based non-value-added tasks.

    auditoria.ai
    Website
    2019
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Auditoria.AI

    Related Companies

    • Airbnb
    • Pinterest
    • Coinbase
    • Stripe
    • Spotify
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources