Audible
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • United States

Audible Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in United States

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Audible ranges from $178K per year for SDE I to $236K per year for SDE II. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $207K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Audible's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
SDE I
(Entry Level)
$178K
$137K
$32.4K
$8.6K
SDE II
$236K
$168K
$60.7K
$7.1K
SDE III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal SDE
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Given Audible has an irregular vesting schedule (5%, 15%, 40%, 40%), the average total compensation is calculated by dividing the total stock grant evenly by 4. We also average out the sum of the sign on bonuses over 4 years to calculate the total bonus.

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

5%

YR 1

15%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Audible, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 5% vests in the 1st-year (5.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 2nd-year (15.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% semi-annually)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% semi-annually)

25%

YR 1

35%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Audible, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 35% vests in the 2nd-year (35.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-year (40.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Audible in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $304,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Audible for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in United States is $207,000.

