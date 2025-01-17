Audible Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Los Angeles Area

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area at Audible totals $171K per year for SDE I. The median yearly compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area package totals $224K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Audible's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Given Audible has an irregular vesting schedule (5%, 15%, 40%, 40%), the average total compensation is calculated by dividing the total stock grant evenly by 4. We also average out the sum of the sign on bonuses over 4 years to calculate the total bonus.

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 5 % YR 1 15 % YR 2 40 % YR 3 40 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Audible, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 5 % vests in the 1st -year ( 5.00 % annually )

15 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 15.00 % annually )

40 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 20.00 % semi-annually )

40 % vests in the 4th -year ( 20.00 % semi-annually ) 25 % YR 1 35 % YR 2 40 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At Audible, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

35 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 35.00 % annually )

40 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 40.00 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at Audible ?

