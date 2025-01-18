← Company Directory
Audible
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Business Intelligence Engineer

  • New York City Area

Audible Business Intelligence Engineer Salaries in New York City Area

The median Business Intelligence Engineer compensation in New York City Area package at Audible totals $150K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Audible's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Audible
Business Intelligence Engineer
Newark, NJ
Total per year
$150K
Level
L4
Base
$107K
Stock (/yr)
$43K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Audible?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

5%

YR 1

15%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Audible, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 5% vests in the 1st-year (5.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 2nd-year (15.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% semi-annually)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% semi-annually)

25%

YR 1

35%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Audible, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 35% vests in the 2nd-year (35.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-year (40.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Intelligence Engineer at Audible in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $173,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Audible for the Business Intelligence Engineer role in New York City Area is $143,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Audible

Related Companies

  • Alto
  • Vimeo
  • SeatGeek
  • Glossier
  • Papa
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources