All Program Manager Salaries
The median Program Manager compensation in New York City Area package at Audible totals $146K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Audible's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
5%
YR 1
15%
YR 2
40%
YR 3
40%
YR 4
At Audible, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
5% vests in the 1st-year (5.00% annually)
15% vests in the 2nd-year (15.00% annually)
40% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% semi-annually)
40% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% semi-annually)
25%
YR 1
35%
YR 2
40%
YR 3
At Audible, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
35% vests in the 2nd-year (35.00% annually)
40% vests in the 3rd-year (40.00% annually)