Auberle is a human services agency in Southwestern Pennsylvania that serves 4,000 children and families annually in 26 program areas. They were recognized as Agency of the Year by the Alliance for Children and Families for consistently high positive outcomes and launching 23 major initiatives. Auberle has a trauma-informed focus and was recognized with the Wishart Award for Excellence in Nonprofit Management. They have also received multiple employer awards and have helped thousands of children and families since 1952 through various programs.