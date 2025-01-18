Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in France at Atos totals €57.7K per year for Software Engineer II. The median yearly compensation in France package totals €44K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Atos's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer I
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer II
€57.7K
€45.4K
€12.3K
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
