Atos
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Egypt

Atos Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Egypt

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Egypt package at Atos totals EGP 739K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Atos's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Atos
Software Engineer
Cairo, QH, Egypt
Total per year
EGP 739K
Level
Senior Software Engineer
Base
EGP 739K
Stock (/yr)
EGP 0
Bonus
EGP 0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Atos?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Atos in Egypt sits at a yearly total compensation of €18,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Atos for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Egypt is €14,145.

Other Resources