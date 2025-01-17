Software Engineer compensation in India at Atos ranges from ₹525K per year for Software Engineer I to ₹2.79M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.15M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Atos's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer I
₹525K
₹525K
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer
₹2.79M
₹2.79M
₹0
₹0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
