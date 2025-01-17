Software Engineer compensation in Greater Cairo at Atos totals EGP 702K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Cairo package totals EGP 740K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Atos's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
Software Engineer I
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
Software Engineer II
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
Senior Software Engineer
EGP 702K
EGP 692K
EGP 10.5K
EGP 0
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve EGP 1.48M+ (sometimes EGP 14.79M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title