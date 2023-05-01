← Company Directory
AtomVie Global Radiopharma
    AtomVie Global Radiopharma is a CDMO specializing in the manufacturing and distribution of clinical and commercial radiopharmaceuticals. It offers scientific, technical, regulatory, quality, logistics, and business expertise for the development of radiotherapeutics from Phase 1 to the commercial marketplace. AtomVie is a spinout from the Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization and has a purpose-built facility that will be operational in 2024. For more information, visit their website or contact info@atomvie.com.

    atomvie.com
    Website
    2021
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
