Atmosfy is a global platform for live video of dining and nightlife, helping people discover unique experiences in over 150 countries and 10,000 cities. They support local businesses and employ creative, passionate individuals to inspire a global audience through mouth-watering videos and FOMO-inducing nightclubs. Their team includes talented individuals from companies such as Instagram, Google, and Netflix, and they are funded by world-class investors. Check out their app to learn more about their mission.