Security Software Engineer compensation in United States at Atlassian ranges from $178K per year for P30 to $318K per year for P60. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $205K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Atlassian's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P30
$178K
$135K
$31.2K
$11.6K
P40
$224K
$152K
$64.1K
$7.8K
P50
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P60
$318K
$210K
$82.1K
$26.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Atlassian, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
