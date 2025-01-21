← Company Directory
Atlassian
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Machine Learning Engineer

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Atlassian Machine Learning Engineer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

The median Machine Learning Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package at Atlassian totals $239K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Atlassian's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Atlassian
Software Engineer
Los Angeles, CA
Total per year
$239K
Level
P40
Base
$148K
Stock (/yr)
$81K
Bonus
$10K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Atlassian?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Atlassian, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Machine Learning Engineer at Atlassian in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $562,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Atlassian for the Machine Learning Engineer role in San Francisco Bay Area is $240,640.

Other Resources