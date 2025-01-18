Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Atlassian ranges from $174K per year for P30 to $484K per year for P60. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $264K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Atlassian's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P30
$174K
$129K
$31.4K
$13.8K
P40
$254K
$162K
$69.2K
$22.7K
P50
$315K
$195K
$93.7K
$27.2K
P60
$483K
$228K
$211K
$44.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Atlassian, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
