Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Austin Area at Atlassian ranges from $147K per year for P30 to $231K per year for P50. The median yearly compensation in Greater Austin Area package totals $248K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Atlassian's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P30
$147K
$113K
$22.5K
$11.2K
P40
$194K
$134K
$46.1K
$13.4K
P50
$231K
$159K
$52.2K
$20.5K
P60
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Atlassian, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
