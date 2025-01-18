Salaries

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India at Atlassian ranges from ₹3.65M per year for P30 to ₹9.91M per year for P50. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹8.95M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Atlassian's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus P30 Junior Engineer (Entry Level) ₹3.65M ₹2.17M ₹1.4M ₹78.3K P40 Engineer ₹6.15M ₹3.61M ₹2.28M ₹259K P50 Senior Engineer ₹9.91M ₹5.86M ₹3.64M ₹411K P60 Principal Engineer ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- View 3 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 Alternate 2 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Atlassian, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 6.25 % quarterly ) 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Atlassian, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly ) 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Atlassian, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

What's the vesting schedule at Atlassian ?

