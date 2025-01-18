Backend Software Engineer compensation in Poland at Atlassian ranges from PLN 328K per year for P40 to PLN 518K per year for P50. The median yearly compensation in Poland package totals PLN 473K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Atlassian's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P30
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
P40
PLN 328K
PLN 201K
PLN 109K
PLN 18.5K
P50
PLN 518K
PLN 288K
PLN 202K
PLN 27.5K
P60
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 121K+ (sometimes PLN 1.21M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Atlassian, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Atlassian, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Atlassian, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)