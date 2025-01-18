← Company Directory
Atlassian
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Poland

Atlassian Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Poland

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Poland at Atlassian ranges from PLN 328K per year for P40 to PLN 518K per year for P50. The median yearly compensation in Poland package totals PLN 473K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Atlassian's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P30
Junior Engineer(Entry Level)
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
P40
Engineer
PLN 328K
PLN 201K
PLN 109K
PLN 18.5K
P50
Senior Engineer
PLN 518K
PLN 288K
PLN 202K
PLN 27.5K
P60
Principal Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 121K+ (sometimes PLN 1.21M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Atlassian, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Atlassian, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Atlassian, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Atlassian in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹16,003,732. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Atlassian for the Backend Software Engineer role in Poland is ₹9,795,491.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Atlassian

Related Companies

  • BlackLine
  • Stem
  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • ServiceNow
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources