Backend Software Engineer compensation in Poland at Atlassian ranges from PLN 328K per year for P40 to PLN 518K per year for P50. The median yearly compensation in Poland package totals PLN 473K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Atlassian's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus P30 Junior Engineer (Entry Level) PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- P40 Engineer PLN 328K PLN 201K PLN 109K PLN 18.5K P50 Senior Engineer PLN 518K PLN 288K PLN 202K PLN 27.5K P60 Principal Engineer PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- PLN --

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 Alternate 2 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Atlassian, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

What's the vesting schedule at Atlassian ?

