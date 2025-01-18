← Company Directory
Atlassian
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • India

Atlassian Backend Software Engineer Salaries in India

Backend Software Engineer compensation in India at Atlassian ranges from ₹3.73M per year for P30 to ₹9.77M per year for P50. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹6.65M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Atlassian's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P30
Junior Engineer(Entry Level)
₹3.73M
₹2.07M
₹1.47M
₹188K
P40
Engineer
₹6.86M
₹4.06M
₹2.42M
₹371K
P50
Senior Engineer
₹9.77M
₹5.64M
₹3.52M
₹604K
P60
Principal Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Atlassian, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Atlassian in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹10,838,424. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Atlassian for the Backend Software Engineer role in India is ₹6,428,637.

