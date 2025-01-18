Backend Software Engineer compensation in Australia at Atlassian ranges from A$158K per year for P30 to A$469K per year for P60. The median yearly compensation in Australia package totals A$235K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Atlassian's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P30
A$158K
A$120K
A$29.6K
A$8.9K
P40
A$219K
A$147K
A$62.4K
A$8.8K
P50
A$299K
A$182K
A$93.3K
A$24K
P60
A$469K
A$216K
A$214K
A$39.4K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve A$46.6K+ (sometimes A$466K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Atlassian, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Atlassian, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Atlassian, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)