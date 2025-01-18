Backend Software Engineer compensation in India at Atlassian ranges from ₹3.73M per year for P30 to ₹9.77M per year for P50. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹6.65M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Atlassian's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P30
₹3.73M
₹2.07M
₹1.47M
₹188K
P40
₹6.86M
₹4.06M
₹2.42M
₹371K
P50
₹9.77M
₹5.64M
₹3.52M
₹604K
P60
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Atlassian, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
