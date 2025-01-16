← Company Directory
Atlas
Atlas Sales Engineer Salaries

The average Sales Engineer total compensation in Colombia at Atlas ranges from COP 211.98M to COP 289.29M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Atlas's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

COP 226.95M - COP 274.33M
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
COP 211.98MCOP 226.95MCOP 274.33MCOP 289.29M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Atlas?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales Engineer at Atlas in Colombia sits at a yearly total compensation of COP 289,294,766. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Atlas for the Sales Engineer role in Colombia is COP 211,983,234.

Other Resources