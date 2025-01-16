← Company Directory
Atlas
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • All Hardware Engineer Salaries

Atlas Hardware Engineer Salaries

The average Hardware Engineer total compensation in Ukraine at Atlas ranges from UAH 1M to UAH 1.42M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Atlas's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

UAH 1.14M - UAH 1.35M
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
UAH 1MUAH 1.14MUAH 1.35MUAH 1.42M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Hardware Engineer submissions at Atlas to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve UAH 1.25M+ (sometimes UAH 12.52M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Atlas?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Hardware Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Atlas in Ukraine sits at a yearly total compensation of UAH 1,421,584. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Atlas for the Hardware Engineer role in Ukraine is UAH 1,001,289.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Atlas

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • Lyft
  • Square
  • Uber
  • Tesla
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources