Atlas Labs
Atlas Labs Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Sri Lanka at Atlas Labs ranges from LKR 3.06M to LKR 4.18M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Atlas Labs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

LKR 3.28M - LKR 3.96M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
LKR 3.06MLKR 3.28MLKR 3.96MLKR 4.18M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Atlas Labs?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Atlas Labs in Sri Lanka sits at a yearly total compensation of LKR 4,175,095. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Atlas Labs for the Product Manager role in Sri Lanka is LKR 3,059,337.

