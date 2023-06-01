Atlas Health is a company that provides philanthropic medical financial aid by empowering hospitals and health systems to match, enroll, and collect from over 20,000 patient assistance and health equity programs through Atlas Navigator, an AI-powered patient advocacy solution. They help patients access and afford the care they need while helping health systems secure reimbursement for care delivered. They offer a complimentary ROI Assessment to determine reimbursement opportunities and ensure no patient is left behind.