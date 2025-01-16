← Company Directory
Atlas Copco
  • Salaries
  • Sales Engineer

  • All Sales Engineer Salaries

Atlas Copco Sales Engineer Salaries

The average Sales Engineer total compensation in United Arab Emirates at Atlas Copco ranges from AED 145K to AED 203K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Atlas Copco's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 158K - AED 191K
Sweden
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 145KAED 158KAED 191KAED 203K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Atlas Copco?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales Engineer at Atlas Copco in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 203,246. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Atlas Copco for the Sales Engineer role in United Arab Emirates is AED 145,426.

Other Resources